Super powerful and energy-efficient with 1100 W: The WD 4 S V-20/5/22 wet/dry vacuum cleaner's device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for the best cleaning results. Wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt is removed non-stop without changing the filter. The device comes with a robust and impact-resistant 20 l stainless steel container, a 5 metre cable, a 2.2 metre suction hose, clips floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds for thorough cleaning – without coming into contact with any dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the additional blower function helps. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other advantages include the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the vacuum cleaner.