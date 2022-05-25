Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 Control 25/5/22
The WD 5 Control 25/5/22 with a 25-litre container, 2-in-1 remote control for remote suction, filter cleaning and filter removal technology, and power control for suction power control.
With its high suction power and energy efficiency, the WD 5 Control 25/5/22 delivers excellent cleaning results for dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. By attaching the 2-in-1 remote control to the suction hose, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be conveniently started and stopped, saving you the trip to the vacuum cleaner. When working with battery-operated power tools, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner switches on automatically thanks to automatic vibration detection, enabling seamless working. The excellent filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology mean the flat pleated filter can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt; then the filter cleaning function restores the suction power with ease. It also has the Power Control function for infinitely variable suction control. Alongside a powerful suction function, there is also a practical blower function for more delicate cleaning tasks. The WD 5 Control 25/5/22 has a generous 25-litre plastic container, 5 metres of cable and a 2.2-metre suction hose. Plus the hose, cable and accessories can be stored on the device itself for added convenience and space-saving storage.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 remote controlFunction 1: enables you to start or stop the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via a Bluetooth connection simply by pressing the remote control on the suction hose itself.
2-in-1 remote control: automatic vibration detectionFunction 2: in automatic mode, the vibration detection feature automatically switches the wet and dry vacuum cleaner on and off as soon as the cordless power tool is switched on or off. In automatic mode, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner continues to vacuum for a few seconds after the cordless power tool has been switched off to ensure all remaining dust and dirt is picked up. For dust-free working!
Power ControlThe suction power of the device can be set to any increment using the rotary switch (min. to max.) so it can adapt to every application.
Filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology
- Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button.
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Castor brake
- The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is stable even on inclines of up to 10°.
Hose, cable and accessory storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive-to-use attachment options for left- and right-handed users.
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Sustainability features
- Design with 20% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- 2-in-1 remote control
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
- Swivel castors with brake: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area