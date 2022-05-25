With its high suction power and energy efficiency, the WD 5 Control 25/5/22 delivers excellent cleaning results for dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. By attaching the 2-in-1 remote control to the suction hose, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be conveniently started and stopped, saving you the trip to the vacuum cleaner. When working with battery-operated power tools, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner switches on automatically thanks to automatic vibration detection, enabling seamless working. The excellent filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology mean the flat pleated filter can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt; then the filter cleaning function restores the suction power with ease. It also has the Power Control function for infinitely variable suction control. Alongside a powerful suction function, there is also a practical blower function for more delicate cleaning tasks. The WD 5 Control 25/5/22 has a generous 25-litre plastic container, 5 metres of cable and a 2.2-metre suction hose. Plus the hose, cable and accessories can be stored on the device itself for added convenience and space-saving storage.