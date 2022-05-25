Experience effortless cleanliness with the WD 5 Control P 25/5/22, which makes light work of removing dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt, while also ensuring flawless results with its high suction power and energy efficiency. Experience maximum freedom with the innovative 2-in-1 remote control: it starts and stops the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via Bluetooth remote control for added convenience or can even start it automatically when using cordless power tools thanks to the vibration detection feature. The patented filter removal technology enables the flat pleated filter to be changed without having to come into contact with the dirt, while the filter cleaning function restores full suction power in next to no time. The integrated device socket also makes the WD 5 Control P the ideal partner for corded power tools. Adjust the suction power to any increment with the Power Control function and use the practical blower function for cleaning tasks that require a gentler touch. The vacuum cleaner has a robust 25-litre container, 5 metres of cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose and a castor brake for added safety. In addition, there is the clever hose, cable and accessory storage located on the device itself.