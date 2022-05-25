Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 Control P 25/5/22
The WD 5 Control P 25/5/22 with 25-litre container, device socket and 2-in-1 remote control is ideal for working with (cordless) power tools. With filter cleaning function and Power Control.
Experience effortless cleanliness with the WD 5 Control P 25/5/22, which makes light work of removing dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt, while also ensuring flawless results with its high suction power and energy efficiency. Experience maximum freedom with the innovative 2-in-1 remote control: it starts and stops the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via Bluetooth remote control for added convenience or can even start it automatically when using cordless power tools thanks to the vibration detection feature. The patented filter removal technology enables the flat pleated filter to be changed without having to come into contact with the dirt, while the filter cleaning function restores full suction power in next to no time. The integrated device socket also makes the WD 5 Control P the ideal partner for corded power tools. Adjust the suction power to any increment with the Power Control function and use the practical blower function for cleaning tasks that require a gentler touch. The vacuum cleaner has a robust 25-litre container, 5 metres of cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose and a castor brake for added safety. In addition, there is the clever hose, cable and accessory storage located on the device itself.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 remote controlFunction 1: enables you to start or stop the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via a Bluetooth connection simply by pressing the remote control on the suction hose itself.
2-in-1 remote control: automatic vibration detectionFunction 2: in automatic mode, the vibration detection feature automatically switches the wet and dry vacuum cleaner on and off as soon as the cordless power tool is switched on or off. In automatic mode, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner continues to vacuum for a few seconds after the cordless power tool has been switched off to ensure all remaining dust and dirt is picked up. For dust-free working!
Extra power outlet for working with corded power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Power Control
- The suction power of the device can be set to any increment using the rotary switch (min. to max.) so it can adapt to every application.
Filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology
- Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button.
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Castor brake
- The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is stable even on inclines of up to 10°.
Hose, cable and accessory storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive-to-use attachment options for left- and right-handed users.
- Filter control system for high suction power that lasts
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Sustainability features
- Design with 20% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Container Yellow Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- 2-in-1 remote control
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
- Swivel castors with brake: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area