Cleaning made easy – the powerful and energy-efficient WD 5 Control P S 25/5/22 always delivers the best cleaning results for dry and wet dirt. Experience maximum freedom with the 2-in-1 remote control: start and stop your device conveniently via Bluetooth remote control. What sets it apart? When using your cordless power tools, the vacuum cleaner switches itself on and off by virtue of automatic vibration detection. Due to the patented filter removal technology, replacing the flat pleated filter is hygienic and contactless. If the suction power starts to drop, the intelligent filter cleaning system restores it in next to no time – so you can work without interruption. With the Power Control function, you can adjust the suction power to any level to suit every task. Liquids that have been vacuumed up are easily emptied out using the drain screw. The trusty blower function offers the perfect solution for cleaning delicate surfaces or removing dust from corners. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, 5-metre cable, a flexible 2.2-metre suction hose and a device socket.