Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 Control S 25/5/22
The WD 5 Control S 25/5/22 with 25-litre container can be operated from the suction hose itself thanks to the 2-in-1 remote control. Includes filter cleaning function and practical drain screw.
Cleaning made easy – the powerful and energy-efficient WD 5 Control S 25/5/22 always delivers the best cleaning results for dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. Experience maximum freedom with the innovative 2-in-1 remote control: start and stop your device conveniently via Bluetooth remote control. What sets it apart? When using your cordless power tools, the vacuum cleaner switches itself on and off by virtue of automatic vibration detection. Due to the patented filter removal technology, replacing the flat pleated filter is hygienic and contactless. If the suction power starts to drop, the intelligent filter cleaning system restores it in next to no time – so you can work without interruption. With the Power Control function, you can adjust the suction power to any level to suit every task. Liquids that have been vacuumed up are easily emptied out using the drain screw. The trusty blower function offers the perfect solution for cleaning delicate surfaces or removing dust from corners. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, 5 metres of cable and a flexible 2.2-metre suction hose.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 remote controlFunction 1: enables you to start or stop the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via a Bluetooth connection simply by pressing the remote control on the suction hose itself.
2-in-1 remote control: automatic vibration detectionFunction 2: in automatic mode, the vibration detection feature automatically switches the wet and dry vacuum cleaner on and off as soon as the cordless power tool is switched on or off. In automatic mode, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner continues to vacuum for a few seconds after the cordless power tool has been switched off to ensure all remaining dust and dirt is picked up. For dust-free working!
Power ControlThe suction power of the device can be set to any increment using the rotary switch (min. to max.) so it can adapt to every application.
Filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology
- Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button.
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Castor brake
- The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is stable even on inclines of up to 10°.
Hose, cable and accessory storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive-to-use attachment options for left- and right-handed users.
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
- Filter control system for high suction power that lasts
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Sustainability features
- Design with 20% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Container Stainless steel Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- 2-in-1 remote control
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
- Swivel castors with brake: 1 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area