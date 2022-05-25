Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 P S V-25/5/22
Extremely powerful suction: the WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 – which comes with a 25 l stainless steel container, a power outlet, 5 m cable and 2.2 m suction hose – is ideal for various cleaning tasks in and around the house.
Ultra-powerful suction and high energy efficiency: the WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves the best possible cleaning results at a rated input power of just 1200 watts – whether on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Power tools can be easily connected to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned directly. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. Thanks to the patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to quickly and efficiently clean the filter. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be secured at the top of the device for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 646
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area