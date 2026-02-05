The WD 5 P V-25/8/35 wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction while remaining energy-efficient with a rated input power of 1,100 watts. All types of dirt – whether dry or wet, fine or coarse – are removed without leaving any residues. The device features a 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose with removable handle, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Additional features include, for example, the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power tools, the rotary switch that allows the power to be adjusted to the requirements, and the filter cleaning function, which can be used to quickly restore the suction power. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The tubes and floor nozzle can be conveniently parked when taking a short break from work. The suction hose can be safely secured by hanging it on the device head, for space-saving storage. Includes blower function, storage shelf for tools and small parts, cable storage and accessory storage.