Innovative, convenient, powerful – the WD 6 Control P S 30/6/35/T. The extremely powerful and energy-efficient wet and dry vacuum cleaner delivers the best cleaning results for dry, fine and coarse dirt. The innovative 2-in-1 remote control allows you to start and stop the device via Bluetooth remote control for added convenience. The special feature: as soon as you start working with a cordless power tool, the remote control detects the vibrations and automatically activates the vacuum cleaner. The patented filter removal technology enables the flat pleated filter to be changed without having to come into contact with the dirt, while the filter cleaning function restores full suction power in next to no time. But the WD 6 Control P S is also the perfect partner for corded power tools thanks to its integrated device socket. What’s more, the suction can be regulated to any increment using the Power Control function. With a generous 30-litre stainless steel container, 6-metre cable and an extra-long 3.5-metre suction hose, the WD 6 Control P S offers maximum capacity and reach.