Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T
The WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T combines ultra-powerful suction and energy efficiency. With a 30 l stainless steel container, a flat pleated filter that is cleaned at the push of a button, a blower function and an integrated power outlet.
Ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient with rated input power of just 1,300 watts: the WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a 30-litre stainless steel container, a 6 m cable and a 2.2 m suction hose. The drain screw can be used to conveniently drain fluids that have been vacuumed up. Power tools such as saws or sanders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. The flat pleated filter can be removed by opening the filter box, without having to come into contact with any dirt. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, thereby restoring full suction power. The blower function is particularly useful when cleaning delicate objects. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be connected directly to the suction hose, which is especially beneficial when vacuuming fine dust. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|300
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 280
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 75
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 1 m, 35 mm
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area