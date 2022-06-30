Ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient with nominal power consumption of just 1300 watts: the WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T Car & Pet wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a 30-litre stainless steel container designed for easy drainage of liquids. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools to be connected. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. The flat pleated filter can be removed without having to come into contact with any dirt, simply by opening the filter box. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, thereby restoring full suction power. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose itself. The following accessories are included for cleaning vehicle interiors: a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle, suction brushes with soft and hard bristles, and an upholstery nozzle for the reliable pickup of pet hair from textile surfaces. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.