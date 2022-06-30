Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T Car & Pet
The WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T Car & Pet combines ultra-powerful suction and energy efficiency. With its 30-litre stainless steel container and accessories for cleaning vehicle interiors and picking up animal hair.
Ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient with nominal power consumption of just 1300 watts: the WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T Car & Pet wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a 30-litre stainless steel container designed for easy drainage of liquids. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools to be connected. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. The flat pleated filter can be removed without having to come into contact with any dirt, simply by opening the filter box. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, thereby restoring full suction power. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose itself. The following accessories are included for cleaning vehicle interiors: a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle, suction brushes with soft and hard bristles, and an upholstery nozzle for the reliable pickup of pet hair from textile surfaces. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Special nozzles for cleaning car interiors and vacuuming up pet hairFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps. For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|300
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 280
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 75
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Pet hair brush
- Car nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Cellar