Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation
Suction that is ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation wet and dry vacuum cleaner with renovation kit, flat pleated filter, filter cleaning function and integrated power outlet.
The WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T renovation vacuum cleaner is the ideal wet and dry vacuum cleaner for private construction sites: exceptional suction with a rated input power of just 1,300 watts. Included in the scope of supply is a renovation kit that guarantees the effective removal of all kinds of coarse dirt, making it ideal for cleaning jobs that are associated with renovation work. Even fine dust or foliage can be easily removed. The device features a robust 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, an 8-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. When vacuuming fine dust, the clogged filter can be cleaned efficiently, at the push of a button, via the integrated filter cleaning function. In this way, full suction power is quickly restored. The device also comes with a power outlet for connecting power tools. When these are connected, the vacuum cleaner is switched on or off via the connected power tool. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for removing coarse dirt during renovation workFast, easy and thorough coarse dirt removal without dust dispersion. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be safely stored by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Secure yet easily accessible storage for supplied accessories.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|300
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 280
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 75
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|8
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 1 m, 35 mm
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Suction hose for coarse dirt: 1.7 m, Plastic
- Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 45 mm, Plastic
- Coarse dirt nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Renovation
- Fine dirt
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids