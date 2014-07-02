Faster, deeper, better: quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle and ready for use immediately, the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 allows a significant intensification of the overall cleaning process and an increase of the area performance by up to 35 percent. The intelligent design allows the cleaning solution to be sprayed and brushed in with the rotating roller and then all the dirt is vacuumed - in one step!