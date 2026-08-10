VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893, 10l
Breaks down the water film quickly to minimise beading on the surface and provide optimum drying results. Use sparingly, frost-proof (–10 °C), VDA-compliant.
The very economical high-performance VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893 dryer is an impressive drying aid for use in vehicle wash systems, as it ensures explosively fast breaking up of the water film and thus the best drying results, regardless of the water hardness. VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893 is VDA-compliant, and with a yield of 150 cars per litre, the agent is very economical to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|9,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|287 x 150 x 329
Product
- Effective drying aid for use in vehicle washing systems
- Can also be used as a hot wax for vehicle protection
- Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
- Excellent drying result
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Protects effectively for up to four washes
- VDA-compliant
- Highly concentrated
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning