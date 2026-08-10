Ultra-powerful yet gentle on paintwork of cars and commercial vehicles: the highly concentrated, alkaline pre-cleaning agent VehiclePro Klear!PreWash RM 890 for use in vehicle wash systems is particularly impressive when faced with heavy soiling caused by adhering insect residue, and reliably loosens grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions too. This makes the detergent from Kärcher's Klear! line an important addition for excellent cleaning results. VehiclePro Klear!PreWash RM 890 is VDA-compliant, works with all water hardnesses and processed water systems and, with a yield of up to 100 cars per litre, it is particularly economical to use.