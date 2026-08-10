VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895, 10l
The Vehicle Care for a perfect surface finish and the highest demands creates an impressive gloss effect as well as lasting protection against environmental influences. VDA-compliant.
VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895 is the high-end wax care with long-term protection from Kärcher. Developed for use in car wash systems and extremely economical with up to 125 vehicles per litre of concentrate, the wax meets even the highest demands. It creates a perfect surface finish with an impressive gloss effect – regardless of whether hard or soft water is used and without leaving any residue on vehicle windows. The high-gloss preservative protects the paintwork for up to 8 subsequent washes, provides a long-lasting beading effect on the paint surface to ensure excellent drying results, and is of course VDA-compliant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|9,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|287 x 150 x 329
Product
- Long-term conservation and shine wax for vehicle washing plants with the wax conservation" programme option"
- Creates high-gloss preservative
- Protects effectively for up to eight washes
- Excellent drying result
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Leaves no residue on vehicle windows
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362+P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Cars