Scrubber dryers KIRA BD 200
The KIRA BD 200 cleans large areas efficiently. With disc brushes ideal for smooth, delicate flooring – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous scrubber dryer with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering – ideal for smooth, delicate and glossy flooring. Thanks to its large working width, high driving speed and durable brushes, it achieves a high area performance, yet is particularly quiet in operation. It is a versatile option, with a choice of different pads and brushes available, including diamond pads to create or maintain a glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation and even recognises overhangs and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, a docking station is available as an optional extra – this takes care of fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging, all automatically. The flexible calendar function can be used to pre-plan and adapt cleaning tasks as necessary. The KIRA BD 200 can operate fully autonomously or be manually controlled as a ride-on machine. It is connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.
Features and benefits
Docking station (optional)Enables fully autonomous operation. Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery). Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Obstacle guideReliably detects unknown obstacles. Independently plans alternative routes. Autonomous driving manoeuvres on demand.
Infrastructure connectionThe KIRA BD 200 can be integrated seamlessly into existing infrastructures. Roller shutter and VDA 5050 connections enable efficient and flexible collaboration with other systems and machines for a high degree of automation and process optimisation. Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Proven disc brush engineering
- Extra powerful yet gentle cleaning on smooth and delicate surfaces.
- Low brush wear.
- Wide selection of different brushes and pads to choose from, including diamond pads that can be used to achieve/maintain a glossy finish.
Reliable navigation thanks to multi-sensor system
- Powerful sensors and 360° all-round visibility.
- Reliable detection of overhangs and glass.
- Sensor monitoring of side areas.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified as per CSA_22.2 No. 336-17 and IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
A wide range of application possibilities
- Can be operated autonomously or manually.
- Enables manual spot cleaning.
- Allows for several user profiles to be set with individual levels of authorisation.
Connectivity
- Direct access to KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.
- Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices.
- Includes cleaning reports, machine status, faults and more.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|2250
|Traction motor power (W)
|1300
|Turbine capacity (W)
|552
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1200
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|900
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|29
|Brush speed (rpm)
|177
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1100
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|200 / 200
|Detergent tank (l)
|10
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
|max. 4860
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|7143
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 320
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4,7
|Autonomous speed (km/h)
|max. 5,4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64,5
|Autonomous aisle turning width (m)
|2,8
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Autonomous clearance width (mm)
|1350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|635
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|635
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|637,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1944 x 1138 x 1471
Scope of supply
- Battery and battery charger
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- DOSE
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-definition touch display
- Docking-enabled
- Roller shutter control prepared
- autonomous cleaning
- with manual drive mode
- Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
- High-performance sensors
- obstacle and crash detection
- autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
- Safety certified for public areas
- creation of cleaning reports
- Notifications on mobile devices
- Schedule function
- Auto Fill
- Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- with teach-in mode (Teach and Repeat)
- Brush type: Disc brush
- Variable contact pressure
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- Underpressure sensor for detecting blockages
- Detection of empty detergent tank
- operation using app
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing unit
Videos
Application areas
- Large spaces with delicate, smooth and glossy flooring
- For large expansive areas and partial areas
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Ideal for airports, railway stations, production and manufacturing halls, logistics halls, exhibition centres, conference halls, concert halls and much more besides
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning