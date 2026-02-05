The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous scrubber dryer with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering – ideal for smooth, delicate and glossy flooring. Thanks to its large working width, high driving speed and durable brushes, it achieves a high area performance, yet is particularly quiet in operation. It is a versatile option, with a choice of different pads and brushes available, including diamond pads to create or maintain a glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation and even recognises overhangs and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, a docking station is available as an optional extra – this takes care of fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging, all automatically. The flexible calendar function can be used to pre-plan and adapt cleaning tasks as necessary. The KIRA BD 200 can operate fully autonomously or be manually controlled as a ride-on machine. It is connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.