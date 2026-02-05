Scrubber dryers KIRA BR 200
The KIRA BR 200 efficiently cleans large areas. With roller brushes ideal for textured and uneven floors – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
The KIRA BR 200 combines intelligent technology with high area performance. Thanks to its large working width and high driving speed, it cleans efficiently and thoroughly – even on textured and uneven floors. Pre-sweeping and scrubbing are carried out in one step thanks to the time-saving roller brush technique. A side brush ensures clean results right up to the edges. The powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility reliably recognises obstacles, overhangs and glass surfaces for safe navigation. The separately available docking station delivers maximum autonomy by automating fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging. The calendar function provides a flexible and adaptive way to plan cleaning tasks in advance. The KIRA BR 200 can operate fully autonomously, but can also be controlled manually as a ride-on machine if required. It is networked at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App and can be easily integrated into existing processes.
Features and benefits
Docking station (optional)Enables fully autonomous operation. Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery). Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Obstacle guideReliably detects unknown obstacles. Independently plans alternative routes. Autonomous driving manoeuvres on demand.
Infrastructure connectionThe KIRA BR 200 can be integrated seamlessly into existing infrastructures. Roller shutter and VDA 5050 connections enable efficient and flexible collaboration with other systems and machines for a high degree of automation and process optimisation.
Easy operation
- Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display.
- Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation.
- Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge.
Roller brush technique
- Ideal for heavily soiled surfaces thanks to the high contact pressure of the self-cleaning rollers.
- Low water consumption.
- Pre-sweeping and scrubbing in a single step.
Integrated side brush
- Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge.
- Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel.
- Reduces manual rework to a minimum.
Reliable navigation thanks to multi-sensor system
- Powerful sensors and 360° all-round visibility.
- Reliable detection of overhangs and glass.
- Sensor monitoring of side areas.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified as per CSA_22.2 No. 336-17 and IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
A wide range of application possibilities
- Can be operated autonomously or manually.
- Enables manual spot cleaning.
- Allows for several user profiles to be set with individual levels of authorisation.
Connectivity
- Direct access to KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.
- Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices.
- Includes cleaning reports, machine status, faults and more.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|2250
|Traction motor power (W)
|1300
|Turbine capacity (W)
|552
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1500
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|215
|Brush speed (rpm)
|380 - 950
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1100
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|200 / 220
|Detergent tank (l)
|10
|Sweeper drawer volume (l)
|9
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
|max. 4590
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|7143
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 320
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4,7
|Autonomous speed (km/h)
|max. 5,4
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64,5
|Autonomous aisle turning width (m)
|2,8
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Autonomous clearance width (mm)
|max. 1350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|630
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|630
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|632,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1944 x 1138 x 1471
Scope of supply
- Battery and battery charger
- Squeegee included
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Side brush
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- DOSE
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-definition touch display
- Docking-enabled
- Roller shutter control prepared
- autonomous cleaning
- Automatic pre-sweeping
- with manual drive mode
- Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
- High-performance sensors
- obstacle and crash detection
- autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
- Safety certified for public areas
- creation of cleaning reports
- Notifications on mobile devices
- Schedule function
- Auto Fill
- Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- with teach-in mode (Teach and Repeat)
- Brush type: Round brush
- Variable contact pressure
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- Underpressure sensor for detecting blockages
- Detection of empty detergent tank
- operation using app
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing unit
Videos
Application areas
- Large areas with textured and uneven floors
- For large expansive areas and partial areas
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Ideal for airports, railway stations, production and manufacturing halls, logistics halls, exhibition centres, conference halls, concert halls and much more besides
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning