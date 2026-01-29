Our new, ultra-compact BR 30/1 C Bp Pack cordless scrubber drier is the ideal choice for hygienic cleaning of all types of hard flooring, including tiles and safety flooring. Compared with manual floor cleaning, the microfibre roller technology achieves up to 20 per cent better cleaning results and up to 60 per cent quicker drying times. Powered by a high-performance 18-volt lithium-ion battery from the Kärcher Battery Universe, the BR 30/1 C Bp Pack is the ideal solution for maintenance cleaning of smaller areas in offices, shops, medical practices, receptions, hotels and restaurants or even in canteens, schools and hospitals. Plus, when used with the Kärcher Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732, it's also ideal for disinfecting floor areas.