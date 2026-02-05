Scrubber dryers B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
Equipped with a battery, charger and 100 cm disc brush head: the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack delivers an exceptional cleaning performance in tough industrial applications.
The ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Bp Pack achieves a high area performance in next to no time with a driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and a working width of 100 cm. To ensure absolute safety when driving in curves, a steering angle sensor monitors the speed and reduces it as required. Equipment featured as standard includes a 630 Ah wet battery, the right battery charger, the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function, a manual tank rinsing system, a working light and automatic optimisation of the water volume when driving in curves. The B 260 RI Bp Pack is perfectly designed for even the toughest industrial cleaning applications with its redesigned disc brush head for greater robustness, the solid deflector rollers, the stainless steel coarse dirt basket, as well as the newly developed squeegee that has been optimised with respect to airflow and works with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver excellent vacuuming results. An optional side scrubbing deck for cleaning close to the edges is also available as an option.
Features and benefits
10 km/h driving speedEnables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standardExcellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegeeWith tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (cm)
|100
|Working width, vacuuming ( )
|114
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|260 / 260
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 10000
|Practical area performance (m²)
|7000
|Battery type
|Low-maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 630
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|130 / 42
|aisle turning width (cm)
|212
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1380
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1950 x 1180 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities