The ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Bp Pack achieves a high area performance in next to no time with a driving speed of up to 10 km/h, 260 litre tanks and a working width of 100 cm. To ensure absolute safety when driving in curves, a steering angle sensor monitors the speed and reduces it as required. Equipment featured as standard includes a 630 Ah wet battery, the right battery charger, the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function, a manual tank rinsing system, a working light and automatic optimisation of the water volume when driving in curves. The B 260 RI Bp Pack is perfectly designed for even the toughest industrial cleaning applications with its redesigned disc brush head for greater robustness, the solid deflector rollers, the stainless steel coarse dirt basket, as well as the newly developed squeegee that has been optimised with respect to airflow and works with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver excellent vacuuming results. An optional side scrubbing deck for cleaning close to the edges is also available as an option.