The robust ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack can be used for an extensive range of cleaning applications thanks to its 260 litre fresh and waste water tank, including the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function and the manual tank rinsing system for cleaning. Designed for tough industrial conditions and supplied with a working light and a 630 Ah wet battery together with the right charger, it performs impressively with the newly developed roller brush head, which saves time-intensive manual pre-sweeping thanks to the optimised, integrated sweeping function while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 100 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance in next to no time. The steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety around bends by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving in curves.