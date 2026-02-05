The ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack was specially designed for the toughest industrial cleaning applications. The machine impresses with its very extensive standard equipment including a large 630 Ah wet battery, a powerful charger, generous 260 litre tanks, a time-saving auto-fill function, a manual tank rinsing system, the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, a working light and integrated side brushes. Thanks to the optimised, integrated sweeping function, the newly developed roller brush head R 120 saves time-intensive manual pre-sweeping while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 120 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance in next to no time. The steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety around bends by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving in curves.