This Step-on scrubber drier offers the manoeuvrability of a walk-behind machine and the speed of a ride-on machine. The BD 50/40 RS is the ideal machine for supermarkets, public buildings, healthcare and contract cleaning. The extremely small turning radius enables to clean even winding and tight areas completely. Convincing are a compact design and enormous performance. Sensational pivoting squeegee. The squeegee rotates around the brush deck for 100 % complete pick up of water even in the tightest turns. Thanks to the adjustable Eco-mode an energy- and resources-saving maintenance can be done with excellent cleaning results. Environmental aspects are combined with high cleaning performance. The back cover comes off completely for easy access to the battery compartment and charging.