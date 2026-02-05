Scrubber dryers BD 50/40 RS Bp Pack
Compact step-on scrubber drier with disc engineering, 51- or 55-cm working width, 40-l tank and approx. 120-cm turning circle. With Eco mode for energy-saving and environmentally friendly cleaning.
This Step-on scrubber drier offers the manoeuvrability of a walk-behind machine and the speed of a ride-on machine. The BD 50/40 RS is the ideal machine for supermarkets, public buildings, healthcare and contract cleaning. The extremely small turning radius enables to clean even winding and tight areas completely. Convincing are a compact design and enormous performance. Sensational pivoting squeegee. The squeegee rotates around the brush deck for 100 % complete pick up of water even in the tightest turns. Thanks to the adjustable Eco-mode an energy- and resources-saving maintenance can be done with excellent cleaning results. Environmental aspects are combined with high cleaning performance. The back cover comes off completely for easy access to the battery compartment and charging.
Features and benefits
Easy operation
- Easy to use.
- eco!efficiency mode saves time, energy, water and cleaning agent.
Automatic filling option
- The machine is simply connected to the water supply. The water supply is automatically shut off when the machine is filled to capacity.
- This saves time, as the operator can do other jobs in the meantime.
DS 3 dosing system
- For preventing overdosage. Optional extra.
Eco mode
- Saves time, energy, water and cleaning agent.
Compact dimensions
- For excellent manoeuvrability, large area coverage and less re-cleaning.
Easy changeover
- Suction lips and brushes can be replaced without using tools.
- Vacuum bars can be replaced in no time at all.
Unique squeegee rotating principle
- For absorbing every drop of water in every corner.
Highly manoeuvrable
Compact design
- Easy to transport and store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|691
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2000
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 76
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|230 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20 / 26
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1080
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|330
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1118 x 691 x 1316
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system