Scrubber dryers BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
The ideal entry-level model: BD 50/60 C Ep Classic walk-behind, mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology and 60 litre tank for an area performance of up to 2,000 m²/h.
The compact BD 50/60 C Ep Classic delivers maximum cleaning performance with minimum equipment. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions for efficient use. The EASY-Operation system makes the machine very easy to operate. This compact machine is very manoeuvrable and offers the operator a clear view of the area to be cleaned. In addition, this mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology is also very affordable. The BD 50/60 C Ep Classic is ideal for both occasional and continuous use.
Features and benefits
Affordable entry-level modelExcellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensionsExtremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large working widthIntegrated disc brush head with 51-centimetre/20 inch brush. For efficient cleaning of medium-sized areas.
Mains operation (230 V, 50 Hz)
- Low weight.
- Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Home Base system
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
- 1-switch operation.
- Very easy to use.
Easy assignment of functions thanks to yellow control elements
- Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
- Suitable for daily use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|60 / 60
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1020
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|27,3 - 28,5 / 20 - 23
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|52
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation