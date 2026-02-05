Despite its large 75-litre tank volume, our battery powered BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is surprisingly compact and manoeuvrable. This makes the versatile, robust machine suitable for a huge variety of cleaning applications. The integrated, maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery also means you can easily clean for longer. It is extremely easy to use and maintain, and boasts high-quality equipment features such as the dual-disk brush head, the aluminium squeegee, and many other useful features.