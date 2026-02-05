Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
Easy to use, robust design, long runtime: Our BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is impressively versatile and boasts a 170 Ah AGM battery.
Despite its large 75-litre tank volume, our battery powered BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is surprisingly compact and manoeuvrable. This makes the versatile, robust machine suitable for a huge variety of cleaning applications. The integrated, maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery also means you can easily clean for longer. It is extremely easy to use and maintain, and boasts high-quality equipment features such as the dual-disk brush head, the aluminium squeegee, and many other useful features.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery and external battery charger included as standard
- Straightforward battery technology for use in a wide range of situations.
- Enables long work activities.
- Increases efficiency and productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1550
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls