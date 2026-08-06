High-pressure cleaning system HDC Advanced
The perfect solution for regular or frequent high performance cleaning in various areas of the business. For the simultaneous use of 2 to 12 take-off points
The Kärcher range consists of three models - Classic, Standard and Advanced. These units can be configured specifically to meet customers’ requirements due to the diversity of the base units and the variety of accessories available. The innovative engineering and sophisticated features of Kärcher’s HDC units offer many advantages. Maximum performance combined with ease of use, longevity and a high degree of safety characterise the HDC range. Whatever your specific requirements are for high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher will be happy to advise you in planning your stationary system.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lasting
- Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
High flexibility
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
High machine safety
- Leakage protection and soft start.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|100 / 10 - 10
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 / 12000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Motor start-up
|Soft start
|Number of pumps (Piece(s))
|2 - 4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1150 x 750 x 1840
Equipment
- Servo Control
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Public sector
- For container/deposit cleaning in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries