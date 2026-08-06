Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm

Mobile, three-phase ID 130/22 dust removal system with arm for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.

The ID 130/22 dust removal system with arm has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, and is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Thanks to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 33 / 3,3
Container capacity (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 182
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 182,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 780 x 1580
Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm
Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm
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Application areas
  • For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust
Accessories