Dust removal system ID 130/22 with arm
Mobile, three-phase ID 130/22 dust removal system with arm for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.
The ID 130/22 dust removal system with arm has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, and is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Thanks to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|370 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|33 / 3,3
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|182
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|182,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 780 x 1580
Videos
Application areas
- For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
- For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust