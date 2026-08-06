Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in potentially explosive Zone 22 environments, the ID 130/22 Z22 mobile industrial deduster impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.