Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 Afc
Compact ID 130/22 Z22 Afc mobile deduster with motorised filter shaker for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) in ATEX Zone 22.
The ID 130/22 Z22 Afc mobile industrial deduster with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) and for use in potentially explosive Zone 22 areas. Effective cleaning of the durable filter is achieved by means of an electric shaking mechanism. The deduster has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor designed for continuous three-shift operation with high volume flows. In addition to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170 l container to be emptied ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the waste can be emptied safely and without producing large amounts of dust.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|370 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|33 / 3,3
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|174
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|175
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 780 x 1580
Equipment
- Filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22