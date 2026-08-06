Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm

ID 130/22 Z22 deduster with arm, suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Portable, torque driven, robust.

Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and for use in Zone 22 potentially explosive hazardous areas, the ID 130/22 mobile industrial deduster is ideal for tough industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also allows for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.

Features and benefits
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs.
  • Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
  • Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
  • Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
  • Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism.
  • Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 369 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 25 / 2,5
Container capacity (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 187
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 187,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 780 x 1580
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm
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Application areas
  • For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
  • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
Accessories