Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and for use in Zone 22 potentially explosive hazardous areas, the ID 130/22 mobile industrial deduster is ideal for tough industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also allows for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.