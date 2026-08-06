Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 with arm
ID 130/22 Z22 deduster with arm, suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Portable, torque driven, robust.
Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and for use in Zone 22 potentially explosive hazardous areas, the ID 130/22 mobile industrial deduster is ideal for tough industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also allows for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.
Features and benefits
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs.
- Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
- Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism.
- Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|369 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|25 / 2,5
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|187
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|187,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 780 x 1580
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22