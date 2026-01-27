Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²

Compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and braking rollers for optimal mobility. With TACT² automatic filter cleaning system for long operating times without interruption.

The compact IVC 60/24-2 Tact² industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. The device is equipped with large wheels and braking rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile use. The TACT² automatic filter cleaning system guarantees long operating times without interruption.

Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
  • The filter automatically cleans itself with targeted, powerful blasts of air. The procedure is triggered automatically whilst maintaining constant high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life.
2 blower motors
  • Powerful cleaning performance with 2 blowers. Electronically controlled motors avoid high starting currents.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
  • The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
  • The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 110
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 132 / 475
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 220 / 22
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,95
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Videos
