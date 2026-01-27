Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and braking rollers for optimal mobility. With TACT² automatic filter cleaning system for long operating times without interruption.
The compact IVC 60/24-2 Tact² industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. The device is equipped with large wheels and braking rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile use. The TACT² automatic filter cleaning system guarantees long operating times without interruption.
Features and benefits
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- The filter automatically cleans itself with targeted, powerful blasts of air. The procedure is triggered automatically whilst maintaining constant high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life.
2 blower motors
- Powerful cleaning performance with 2 blowers. Electronically controlled motors avoid high starting currents.
Waste container with set-down mechanism
- The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy.
With compact flat pleated filter
- The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|132 / 475
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,95
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off