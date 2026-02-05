Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact² Lp

For the low-dust disposal of dry materials such as mineral dusts: compact industrial vacuum IVC 60/24-2 Tact² Longopac® with innovative automatic filter cleaning Tact².

The compact IVC 60/24-2 Tact² Longopac® industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. The device is equipped with large wheels and braking rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile use. The TACT² automatic filter cleaning system guarantees long operating times without interruption.

Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Fitted with two blower motors
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
  • Clear compact design of the filter.
  • Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,95
Weight without accessories (kg) 66
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 69,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 950 x 690 x 1170

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
