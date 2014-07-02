Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact² M

Compact, manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner with Tact² automatic filter cleaning system. Ideal for cleaning production machines and areas subject to health-endangering dusts, dust class M.

The IVC 60/24-2 Tact² M is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The exceptionally manoeuvrable machine is perfect for cleaning production machines and areas.The vacuum cleaner is also approved for hazardous dusts in dust class M.The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any annoying interruptions.

Features and benefits
Dust class M
Dust class M
Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Fitted with two blower motors
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
With compact flat pleated filter
  • Clear compact design of the filter.
  • Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,95
Weight without accessories (kg) 60
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
