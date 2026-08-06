Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 Oss

Three-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 100/36-3 OSS industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With electronic overfill stop for solids and dusts.

For large quantities of vacuumed material, with electronic overfill stop for solids and dusts, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our 3-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
Manual filter vibration for low operating costs
  • The manual filter vibration increases the working time of the permanent filter, thereby reducing the maintenance required.
Mobile stainless steel container
  • The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
  • All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
Fitted with three blower motors
  • Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 222 / 799
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3,6
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 76
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 76,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1020 x 680 x 1720

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 Oss
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 Oss
Industrial vacuums IVM 100/36-3 Oss
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Application areas
  • For large quantities of solid matter and dust
Accessories