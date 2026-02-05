Durable, robust, mobile: our 3-motor, middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid materials in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation. Each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M with transmission can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels that simplify transport.