The IVR 100/24-2 Ef industrial vacuum cleaner's reliable dust class M filter engineering and two powerful bypass turbines with a rated input power of 2.4 kW is capable of vacuuming fine and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust in large quantities. This mobile, AC-powered machine, which features a durable, washable pocket filter and manual filter cleaning for constantly high suction power, is perfectly tailored to the requirements of industrial applications thanks to its robust, maintenance-friendly design. The 100-litre container can be emptied by forklift truck or crane – without needing to remove the drive head for either option. If required, waste can also be discharged at a customer-specific emptying site, such as an underfloor conveyor or a skip.