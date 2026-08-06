The IVR 100/30 Ef mobile, torque-operated industrial vacuum cleaner is specially designed for performance, robustness and user-friendliness to fulfil the most demanding industrial requirements. Featuring welded-on forklift plug-in units, crane eyes, a discharge flap and ergonomic set-down trolley, there are various options to conveniently empty its 100 l container without having to remove the drive head. This means large quantities of solids, such as fine, coarse and hazardous swarf and dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³), sand or blasting abrasive, can be disposed of quickly and easily. The dust class M filter system with durable, washable pocket filter and manual filter cleaning guarantees safe vacuuming with consistently high suction power at all times. This is ensured by the powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) and the directly driven low-maintenance motor with a rated input power of 3 kW, which was also designed for continuous use.