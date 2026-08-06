Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc

IVR 100/40-Pp Sc: an industrial vacuum cleaner powered by compressed air for vacuuming dust or paste-like materials over long distances. With pocket filter.

The IVR 100/40-Pp Sc industrial vacuum cleaner with multi-stage compressed-air drive generates an extremely high vacuum. As a result, dust and even paste-like substances can be conveyed over longer distances. The pneumatic vacuum is equipped with a highly effective pocket filter, which also reliably filters fine dust. The pocket filter is available in a 1.75 m² version. Polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose ensure emptying produces minimal dust. The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also ensures easy resumption of work.

Features and benefits
Low-dust emptying system with PE bag
  • Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
  • Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
  • Regular operation of the shaking lever for constantly high suction power.
Low-noise operation
  • Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 95 / 341
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 500 / 50
Container capacity (l) 100
Rated input power (kW) 4
Vacuuming type Pneumatic
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 55 - 80
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Weight without accessories (kg) 101
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 104,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 915 x 760 x 1620
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc
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