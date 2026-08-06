With a motor rating of 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The IVR-L 65/12-1 is the smallest liquid vacuum in the IVR-L line. The high-quality vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids. For example, coolant, lubricating emulsion, water or oil with metal chips. The chips can be collected in a chip basket. The liquid that is vacuumed up is fed back to the circuit via the drain hose. The filling level at any given time is always clearly visible on the drain hose. The 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head makes it easy to vacuum in all directions without the suction hose becoming tangled. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.