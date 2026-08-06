Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1
The IVR-L 65/12-1 is the smallest industrial vacuum in the IVR-L line. It is perfect for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry.
With a motor rating of 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The IVR-L 65/12-1 is the smallest liquid vacuum in the IVR-L line. The high-quality vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids. For example, coolant, lubricating emulsion, water or oil with metal chips. The chips can be collected in a chip basket. The liquid that is vacuumed up is fed back to the circuit via the drain hose. The filling level at any given time is always clearly visible on the drain hose. The 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head makes it easy to vacuum in all directions without the suction hose becoming tangled. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.
Features and benefits
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
- Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
- Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend.
- Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
- Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|72 / 260
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|38
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|38,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|718 x 526 x 1000
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no