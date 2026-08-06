The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricants, water or oil from solids (e.g. metal shavings). Once vacuumed up, the swarf can be collected in a swarf basket, while the liquid is returned to the circuit by means of a drain hose. Alternatively, a tilting chassis can also be used for emptying. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. A 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head is responsible for the vacuuming operation. This means that dirt around the vacuum cleaner can be vacuumed up easily without causing a tangled mess of hoses. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. With 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.