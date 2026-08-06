Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
The IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is a compact entry-level machine with tilting chassis for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metal processing industry.
The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricants, water or oil from solids (e.g. metal shavings). Once vacuumed up, the swarf can be collected in a swarf basket, while the liquid is returned to the circuit by means of a drain hose. Alternatively, a tilting chassis can also be used for emptying. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. A 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head is responsible for the vacuuming operation. This means that dirt around the vacuum cleaner can be vacuumed up easily without causing a tangled mess of hoses. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. With 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassis
- Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying.
- Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism.
- Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
- Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
- Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend.
- Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
- Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|72 / 260
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|40
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|43,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|44,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|737 x 532 x 1100
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no