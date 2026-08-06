Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc

The IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is a compact entry-level machine with tilting chassis for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metal processing industry.

The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricants, water or oil from solids (e.g. metal shavings). Once vacuumed up, the swarf can be collected in a swarf basket, while the liquid is returned to the circuit by means of a drain hose. Alternatively, a tilting chassis can also be used for emptying. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. A 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head is responsible for the vacuuming operation. This means that dirt around the vacuum cleaner can be vacuumed up easily without causing a tangled mess of hoses. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. With 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassis
  • Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying.
  • Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism.
  • Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
  • Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
  • Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend.
  • Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
  • Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
  • Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
  • Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 72 / 260
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23,5
Container capacity (l) 65
Container material Steel
Rated input power (kW) 1,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Main filter dust class L
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,25
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Cable length (m) 10
Weight without accessories (kg) 40
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 43,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 44,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 737 x 532 x 1100

Equipment

  • Main filter: Surface filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc
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