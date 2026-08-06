Featuring two exceptionally quiet blower motors for outstanding suction power and low operating noise, the IVR-L 65/24-2 industrial vacuum kit impresses when vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids, such as oils, coolant emulsions or coarse, abrasive swarf. This means that the IVR-L 65/24-2 can be used for a wide range of applications, but is particularly suitable for use in the metal industry. The compact, space-saving design and robust chassis also make it easy to transport the industrial vacuum to different job sites. A standard nozzle, a 3-metre PU hose, a DN 50 handle and a 20-litre strainer basket made of high-quality stainless steel (V2A) are included in the scope of supply as standard. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.