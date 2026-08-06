Industrial vacuums IVM 40/12-1 M Z22
Mobile middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, fitted with a dust class M star filter and EC turbine, for vacuuming fine and coarse solids in ATEX zone 22.
IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 explosion-proof middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, suitable for the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – also ideal for use in areas with strict hygiene requirements and in ATEX zone 22. The reliable, durable, compact and mobile machine works in single-phase operation, is fitted with an EC turbine and is used in any application where specific safety measures must be observed. Large wheels make it easy to transport it to wherever it's needed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. Collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel.
Features and benefits
Certified for ATEX Zone 22Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22.
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Low-wear EC turbineBrushless design for low-wear operation. Suitable for three-shift operation thanks to a minimum service life of 5000 hours.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
- Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation.
- Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Equipped with a large star filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|49,4 / 178
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|239 / 23,9
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|1 x 1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|50
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|50,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1140
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
- For small to medium quantities of solids and dust in class M
- For the toughest applications, also suitable for vacuuming adhesive materials