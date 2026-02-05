Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD

The IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine, mobile and robust middle class industrial vacuum cleaner impresses when it comes to picking up fine and coarse combustible types of dust.

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine middle class industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large, certified star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. Certified The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD: ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD: Dust class M
Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD: Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Fitted with two blower motors
  • For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
  • Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Equipped with a large star filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 106 / 382
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22,5
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,5
Weight without accessories (kg) 35,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 36,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 645 x 655 x 1150

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD
  • For picking up combustible types of dust
