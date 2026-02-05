Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 M ACD
The IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine, mobile and robust middle class industrial vacuum cleaner impresses when it comes to picking up fine and coarse combustible types of dust.
Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine middle class industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large, certified star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. Certified The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaningFilter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Fitted with two blower motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Equipped with a large star filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|106 / 382
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up combustible types of dust