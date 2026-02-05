Easy to operate, powerful and mobile, the IVM 60/24-2 HEPA dual-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner with additional HEPA filter impresses with its versatility for a wide range of cleaning tasks up to dust class M in industrial environments. Thanks to the generous 70 millimetre vacuum inlet, the machine generates an exceptional air flow – ideal for almost every application scenario that requires the thorough and safe removal of fine and coarse solids. Large sturdy wheels ensure maximum manoeuvrability. The very solid construction of the NFPA-652-compliant industrial vacuum with its robust steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and 15.8-gallon waste container also ensures high sturdiness and durability. Useful details such as a hose hook and generous storage space for accessories round off the thoughtfully designed overall concept of the IVM 60/24-2.