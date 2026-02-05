Industrial vacuums IVM 60/24-2 HEPA
Mobile and robust IVM 60/24-2 HEPA dual-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming fine and coarse solids. With dust class M star filter and additional HEPA filter.
Easy to operate, powerful and mobile, the IVM 60/24-2 HEPA dual-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner with additional HEPA filter impresses with its versatility for a wide range of cleaning tasks up to dust class M in industrial environments. Thanks to the generous 70 millimetre vacuum inlet, the machine generates an exceptional air flow – ideal for almost every application scenario that requires the thorough and safe removal of fine and coarse solids. Large sturdy wheels ensure maximum manoeuvrability. The very solid construction of the NFPA-652-compliant industrial vacuum with its robust steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and 15.8-gallon waste container also ensures high sturdiness and durability. Useful details such as a hose hook and generous storage space for accessories round off the thoughtfully designed overall concept of the IVM 60/24-2.
Features and benefits
Manual IVM filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Fitted with two blower motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.
Minimum space requirement
- Robust and manoeuvrable chassis, ideal for mobile, industrial applications.
- Minimal storage space due to narrow chassis.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s)
|148
|Vacuum (kPa)
|25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|0,4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|68
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|74,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1555
Application areas
- Food industry
- For large quantities of solid matter and dust
- For large quantities of hazardous dust