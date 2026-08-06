Industrial vacuums IVR 100/30 Sc H ACD
The IVR 100/30 Sc H ACD for mobile and stationary vacuuming of medium quantities of fine, coarse, combustible and hazardous solid materials in non-explosive areas.
The robust IVR 100/30 Sc H ACD industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for both mobile and stationary use in non-explosive areas and can tackle tough applications in three-shift operation. The three-phase AC vacuum cleaner with dust class M filter engineering is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine, combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust, large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. Thanks to manual filter cleaning of the washable, durable pocket filter with constantly high suction power and the maintenance-friendly design, the vacuum cleaner meets other important industrial requirements while keeping noise levels low during operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley and polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensure easy, safe and low-dust emptying of the 100 l rolling container. The directly driven, low-wear motor with a rated input power of 3 kW and a powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums ensure quiet noise levels during operation with high suction power.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|88 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|180
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|180,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|855 x 760 x 2655
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For large quantities of solids, such as fine and coarse swarf, sand, blasting abrasive