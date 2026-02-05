Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 HEPA
Mobile, robust and three-phase: the IVS 100/40 HEPA industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, blasting abrasive and combustible as well as carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).
The mobile, three-phase IVS 100/40 HEPA is an industrial vacuum cleaner designed for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³), as well as large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. It has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower as well as a low-wear and low-maintenance motor that enables continuous operation of the vacuum cleaner. A washable dust class M star filter, which is located upstream of the dust class H flat pleated filter, as well as a manual shaking mechanism for cleaning the filter, ensure that the machine has constantly high suction. The stainless steel rolling container (for use with aggressive suction media) can be emptied using an ergonomic set-down trolley or by means of a crane or fork lift without removing the drive head. The tangential process air inlet separates the suction waste from the air flow and achieves high pre-separation efficiency in the container. The robust and service-friendly design highlights the suitability of the vacuum cleaner for industrial applications. Furthermore, it also complies with the standards according to NFPA 652 and is UL and CSA certified.
Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class M filter engineering for high occupational safety
- Dust class M filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|102 / 367
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|270 / 27
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|2,4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|170
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|181,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1475
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
- For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, sand and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)