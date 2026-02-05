The mobile, three-phase IVS 100/40 HEPA is an industrial vacuum cleaner designed for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³), as well as large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. It has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower as well as a low-wear and low-maintenance motor that enables continuous operation of the vacuum cleaner. A washable dust class M star filter, which is located upstream of the dust class H flat pleated filter, as well as a manual shaking mechanism for cleaning the filter, ensure that the machine has constantly high suction. The stainless steel rolling container (for use with aggressive suction media) can be emptied using an ergonomic set-down trolley or by means of a crane or fork lift without removing the drive head. The tangential process air inlet separates the suction waste from the air flow and achieves high pre-separation efficiency in the container. The robust and service-friendly design highlights the suitability of the vacuum cleaner for industrial applications. Furthermore, it also complies with the standards according to NFPA 652 and is UL and CSA certified.