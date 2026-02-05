Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp

Mobile, robust and three-phase: the IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, blasting abrasive and combustible as well as carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).

Whether fine or large swarf, combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³), sand or blasting abrasive, the IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of a wide range of substances, complies with the standards of NFPA 652 and is CSA and UL certified. The very robust, mobile and three-phase machine has an energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower for high vacuums, a low-wear and low-maintenance motor, as well as a pressure gauge for performance control and is suitable for continuous operation. A tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the stainless container is achieved. The container is suitable for aggressive media and can be emptied using a set-down trolley without removing the drive head. Thanks to the mechanical filter cleaning by means of a shaking lever and the washable, durable dust class M star filter, which is located upstream of a dust class H flat pleated filter, the full suction power is also maintained for large dust quantities. The set-up times are reduced by the integrated accessory storage.

Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
  • Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
  • Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H filter engineering for high occupational safety
  • Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 101 / 366
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22,5
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 2,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 198,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1500 x 686 x 1500

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
  • For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, sand and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)
