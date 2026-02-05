Whether fine or large swarf, combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³), sand or blasting abrasive, the IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of a wide range of substances, complies with the standards of NFPA 652 and is CSA and UL certified. The very robust, mobile and three-phase machine has an energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower for high vacuums, a low-wear and low-maintenance motor, as well as a pressure gauge for performance control and is suitable for continuous operation. A tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the stainless container is achieved. The container is suitable for aggressive media and can be emptied using a set-down trolley without removing the drive head. Thanks to the mechanical filter cleaning by means of a shaking lever and the washable, durable dust class M star filter, which is located upstream of a dust class H flat pleated filter, the full suction power is also maintained for large dust quantities. The set-up times are reduced by the integrated accessory storage.