Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp
Mobile, robust and three-phase: the IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, blasting abrasive and combustible as well as carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).
Whether fine or large swarf, combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³), sand or blasting abrasive, the IVS 100/40 HEPA Exp industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of a wide range of substances, complies with the standards of NFPA 652 and is CSA and UL certified. The very robust, mobile and three-phase machine has an energy-efficient (IE3) side channel blower for high vacuums, a low-wear and low-maintenance motor, as well as a pressure gauge for performance control and is suitable for continuous operation. A tangential process air inlet ensures better separation of the suction waste from the air flow and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the stainless container is achieved. The container is suitable for aggressive media and can be emptied using a set-down trolley without removing the drive head. Thanks to the mechanical filter cleaning by means of a shaking lever and the washable, durable dust class M star filter, which is located upstream of a dust class H flat pleated filter, the full suction power is also maintained for large dust quantities. The set-up times are reduced by the integrated accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H filter engineering for high occupational safety
- Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|101 / 366
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|198,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1500 x 686 x 1500
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
- For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf, sand and combustible or carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)