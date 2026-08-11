Technical data

Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured Textile usage Reusable textiles Working width (cm) 100 Material Cotton/PAN Manufacturing type Woven backside with tufted loops Washing temperature (°C) max. 40 Washing recommendation (°C) 40 Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 100 Type of dirt Loose dirt Quantity (Piece(s)) 1 Weight per product (kg) 0,3 Package weight (kg) 0,4 Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 1000 x 130 Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1000 x 130 x 10

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.