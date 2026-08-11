Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 100 cm

Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 100cm with pockets, cotton support.

Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 100
Material Cotton/PAN
Manufacturing type Woven backside with tufted loops
Washing temperature (°C) max. 40
Washing recommendation (°C) 40
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 100
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 1000 x 130
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1000 x 130 x 10

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning