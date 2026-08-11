Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 100 cm
Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 100cm with pockets, cotton support.
Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|100
|Material
|Cotton/PAN
|Manufacturing type
|Woven backside with tufted loops
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|40
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 100
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|1000 x 130
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1000 x 130 x 10
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning