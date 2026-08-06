Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 80 cm
Acrylic dust mop, 80 cm wide, made of durable acrylic. For dry cleaning smooth and lightly textured floors. Excellent dust binding thanks to the principle of electrostatic charging.
The robust, durable and washable polyacrylic provides the foundation for the excellent cleaning power of the 80 cm wide Kärcher acrylic dust mops. The fleecy fringes can also reach slight recesses in floors, such as cracks and crevices – meaning that the mop is not only suitable for dry cleaning smooth surfaces, but also for cleaning lightly textured floor coverings. During dusting, the friction generated between the acrylic fibres and the base produces an electrostatic charge which binds dust like a magnet. The open, fleecy outer fringes ensure excellent coarse dirt pick-up. This dust is trapped by the fringes and is easy to transport. Important note: The acrylic dust mop must only be used for dry cleaning. It is intended for use with the 80 cm dust mop holder from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|80
|Material
|Cotton/PAN
|Manufacturing type
|Woven backside with tufted loops
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|40
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 100
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|800 x 130
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|800 x 130 x 20
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning