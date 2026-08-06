Hand Brush and Shovel

Universal brush set comprising broom and dustpan. Colour: Blue.

Robust universal brush set perfect for sweeping up loose dirt. Comprising broom with stable handle and dustpan. Colour: Blue.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Colour blue / yellow
Material PP / PET
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 335 x 231 x 98
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 335 x 231 x 98
Hand Brush and Shovel
Videos
Application areas
  • Sweeping