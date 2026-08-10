Standard Floor Squeegee 32 x 97 cm
Standard Floor Squeegee 32 x 97 cm with aluminium handle.
System with dustpan and floor squeegee to collect any type of dirt, either solid or liquid. Ideal for all the places where liquids such as bars, restaurants, canteens and hospitals are handled.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|grey / green
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 970
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|320 x 135 x 970
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Sweeping